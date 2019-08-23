International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,050 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.70% of International Speedway worth $33,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in International Speedway by 2,997.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in International Speedway by 145.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in International Speedway during the first quarter worth $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in International Speedway by 1,248.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Speedway by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Speedway stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,527. International Speedway Corp has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). International Speedway had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Speedway Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered International Speedway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered International Speedway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered International Speedway from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In related news, VP Derek Muldowney sold 2,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $117,041.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

