Internet of Things (CVE:ITT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 60705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Internet of Things Company Profile (CVE:ITT)

Internet of Things Inc operates as an Internet of Things (IoT) technology accelerator and industry acquisition company. The company focuses on accelerating IoT-based technology companies, and the development and implementation of disruptive IoT-based solutions. The company was formerly known as HTN, Inc and changed its name to Internet of Things Inc in January 2015.

