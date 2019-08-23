Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,550.00

Interstellar Holdings (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Interstellar Holdings has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Interstellar Holdings has a market cap of $1.74 million and $6,550.00 worth of Interstellar Holdings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interstellar Holdings coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 86.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings Coin Profile

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Interstellar Holdings’ total supply is 738,488,498 coins and its circulating supply is 698,772,633 coins. Interstellar Holdings’ official Twitter account is @InterstellarHLD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Interstellar Holdings is stellarhold.io.

Buying and Selling Interstellar Holdings

Interstellar Holdings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interstellar Holdings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interstellar Holdings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interstellar Holdings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

