Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells $106,033.70 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total value of $106,033.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,177,480.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $500.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.24 and a fifty-two week high of $589.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $519.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.45.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,629,709,000 after buying an additional 169,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,424,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,806,951,000 after buying an additional 96,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,807,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,884,429,000 after buying an additional 462,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,288,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,785,000 after buying an additional 1,204,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,768,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,452,065,000 after buying an additional 68,868 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities set a $375.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $579.92.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

