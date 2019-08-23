Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Shares Down 0.5%

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.53, 1,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 117,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 211.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 190,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 129,360 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 63.0% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $815,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 75.9% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 13.8% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DBB)

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

