Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Western Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.1% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 151,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,919,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.77. The stock had a trading volume of 36,822,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,637,360. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $195.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

