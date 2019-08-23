Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 209,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,928,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 108,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XLG traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.94. 874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,409. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $167.86 and a 52-week high of $217.39.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

