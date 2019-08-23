Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Price Target Cut to C$7.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Invesque from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

IVQ.U stock opened at C$6.50 on Monday. Invesque has a 1-year low of C$6.09 and a 1-year high of C$8.37. The company has a market cap of $346.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.0614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. Invesque’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.32%.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

