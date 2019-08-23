Investment House LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock worth $234,591. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $56.64. 138,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,495,538. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

