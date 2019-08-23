Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) CFO Sells $906,051.72 in Stock

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $906,051.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,550.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:INVH opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 126.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 226.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $27.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

