Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INVH. Evercore ISI cut shares of Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research set a $27.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.44.

INVH opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.27, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 37,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $906,051.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,786 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,550.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,531,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,931,052 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

