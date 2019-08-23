IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in IQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,230 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $18.01. 1,462,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,498,467. IQIYI Inc has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 57.18% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. IQIYI’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQ. Credit Suisse Group lowered IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

