Ireland (OTCMKTS:IRLD) Shares Down 21.4%

Ireland Inc (OTCMKTS:IRLD) dropped 21.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 38,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Ireland (OTCMKTS:IRLD)

Ireland Inc, a minerals exploration company, focuses on the discovery and extraction of precious metals from mineral deposits in the Southwestern United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and calcium carbonate deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Columbus project that comprises 138 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 6,778 acres, as well as an additional 80 acres of private land for a total of 6,858 acres, including a 380 acre permitted mine area located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

