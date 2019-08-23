IRISnet (IRIS) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.07 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and $12.59 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IRISnet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00263547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.98 or 0.01308061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022083 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00096668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000419 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,008,833,981 coins and its circulating supply is 369,229,815 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.