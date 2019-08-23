iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,157.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,113,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831,635 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123,980.2% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,699,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,809 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,722 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,610,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,455 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,823,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,633 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $113.81. 493,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746,454. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $114.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

