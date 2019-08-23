iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,778.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,608,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,545,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614,564 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,175,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,316,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,649 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,892,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,045 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,985,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.25. 4,629,245 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

