iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 43,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock remained flat at $$76.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,851. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $90.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.77.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

