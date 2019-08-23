iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.61

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 353669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 90.4% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.