iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,193,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 861,037 shares.The stock last traded at $115.15 and had previously closed at $115.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MUB)

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

