iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Holdings Boosted by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 442,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $53.76. 5,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,708. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $52.87.

