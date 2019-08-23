ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 1,588.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 4,200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 119,388 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 379.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 573,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after acquiring an additional 453,712 shares during the last quarter.

BMV IEI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.28. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 12 month low of $1,994.28 and a 12 month high of $2,480.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.90.

