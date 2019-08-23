ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 409.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 268.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF in the first quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF stock remained flat at $$38.09 during trading hours on Friday. ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF has a 1-year low of $530.00 and a 1-year high of $689.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.27.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.