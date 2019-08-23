iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Position Raised by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 175,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 121,311 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

ICSH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 72,120 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.28.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.