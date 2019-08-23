Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Up 11.3%

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s share price shot up 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.28, 11,914,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,080% from the average session volume of 374,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JAGX. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Jaguar Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($12.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($13.29) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 826.41% and a negative net margin of 727.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health Inc will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jaguar Health news, Director James J. Bochnowski acquired 180,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $361,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

