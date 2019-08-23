James G. Berbee Acquires 375 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Director James G. Berbee bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.90 per share, with a total value of $28,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MGEE stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 149,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.19.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $122.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,608,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,702,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 669,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 50,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.