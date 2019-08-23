Jason Reinhardt Sells 1,228 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $73,520.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,813.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Reinhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lumentum alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Jason Reinhardt sold 253 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $14,739.78.

Lumentum stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 5,481.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 83.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 95.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $75.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.