Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,641 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.24% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $19,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.39. 1,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,185. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $113.52 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $534.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $600,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $98,481.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

