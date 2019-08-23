JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Shares Down 1.2%

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40, approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 476% from the average daily volume of 278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JCDXF shares. Citigroup cut JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10.

About JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

