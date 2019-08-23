JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,009,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 915,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,584,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 912,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,654,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 21.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 766,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,111,000 after buying an additional 133,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 20.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 766,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,110,000 after buying an additional 128,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandon Thomas sold 961 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $64,829.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,928,641.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judson Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $1,086,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,020,284.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,445 shares of company stock worth $9,517,917 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

ENV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.65. 60,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Envestnet Inc has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $73.94.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

ENV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Envestnet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

