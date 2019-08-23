Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg Sells 168,244 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 168,244 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $4,638,487.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $26.78. 16,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,630. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.41 million and a PE ratio of -17.85.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 212.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after acquiring an additional 784,672 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $9,148,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.8% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 284,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 72.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 205,021 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

