Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.51

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.51 and last traded at $55.31, with a volume of 52785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.06.

JOUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.31. The company has a market capitalization of $575.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $176.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.30 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. Analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $842,923.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 16.7% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,982,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1,252.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

