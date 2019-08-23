JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAYN. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €81.43 ($94.69).

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €67.72 ($78.74) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.97. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

