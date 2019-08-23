JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,790,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,071 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,787,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,237 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,823,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,779 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 419.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 896,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,076,000 after purchasing an additional 723,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.6% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,945,000 after purchasing an additional 586,774 shares in the last quarter.

JPST traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $50.51. 783,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38.

