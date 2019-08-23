JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,569 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,790,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,071 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,787,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,237 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,823,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,779 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 419.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 896,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,076,000 after purchasing an additional 723,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.6% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,945,000 after purchasing an additional 586,774 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.50. 103,422 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38.

