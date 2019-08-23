JRM Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises 9.0% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $12,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 976.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $32,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,084.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 749 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $26,529.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,101.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,898 shares of company stock valued at $103,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.95. 130,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,566. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $36.77.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $106.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.