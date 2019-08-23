JRM Investment Counsel LLC Sells 600 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Tc Pipelines accounts for approximately 2.1% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Landmark Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. 382,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,009. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.568 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

