Jumia Technologies’ (JMIA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 580,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,717. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,842,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,108,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,705,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. Finally, Summit Partners L P bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

