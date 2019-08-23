Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Given a $28.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JMIA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jumia Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of JMIA stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. 511,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,717. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $49.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

