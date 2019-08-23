K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Stock Price Up 4.9%

K2 Gold Corp (CVE:KTO)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32, approximately 18,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 35,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a market cap of $7.47 million and a PE ratio of -7.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23.

About K2 Gold (CVE:KTO)

K2 Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Wels project covering an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in west-central Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as West Melville Metals Inc and changed its name to K2 Gold Corporation in November 2016.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for K2 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K2 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.