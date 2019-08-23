Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on KALU. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $89.91 on Tuesday. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, COO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Melinda C. Ellsworth sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,191 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.