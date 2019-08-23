Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $730.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will report $730.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $720.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $737.00 million. Kansas City Southern reported sales of $699.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.55 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.36.

NYSE KSU traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.50. 754,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,665. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

In other news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $116,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $727,881. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52,192 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 217,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,553,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

