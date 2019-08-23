Keith Block Sells 1,038 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Keith Block sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $161,481.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,187.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Keith Block also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Keith Block sold 870 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $133,875.60.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Keith Block sold 2,500 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.71, for a total value of $379,275.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Keith Block sold 2,500 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $378,625.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Keith Block sold 2,500 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $394,950.00.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,282,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,026. The company has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $125,446,000 after buying an additional 75,502 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 57.4% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 32,841 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.