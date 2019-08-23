Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.60) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.14% from the stock’s previous close.

TKA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.96 ($18.56).

Shares of ThyssenKrupp stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting €10.38 ($12.07). The stock had a trading volume of 4,607,195 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of €11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.33. ThyssenKrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

