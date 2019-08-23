Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE:KEYS traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.95. 141,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,228,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 14,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,718 shares of company stock worth $3,645,835 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 57.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.