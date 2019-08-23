Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Insider Barry Goldstein Buys 5,950 Shares

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) insider Barry Goldstein bought 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $48,552.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 613,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,228.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Barry Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Barry Goldstein bought 4,500 shares of Kingstone Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Barry Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of Kingstone Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

NASDAQ:KINS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kingstone Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KINS. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $13.00 target price on Kingstone Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 437,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 209,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

