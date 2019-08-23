Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Trading Down 11.3%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares dropped 11.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.34, approximately 880,430 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 362,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

KIRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on Kirkland’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Sidoti set a $9.00 target price on Kirkland’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kirkland’s, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirkland’s news, Director Charles Pleas III purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Woodward purchased 42,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $101,286.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 167,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,371.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 311.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

