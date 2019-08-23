KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA-Tencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the highest is $2.21. KLA-Tencor posted earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will report full-year earnings of $9.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KLA-Tencor.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. KLA-Tencor’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. BidaskClub upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA-Tencor to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.66. The company had a trading volume of 36,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,415. KLA-Tencor has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $144.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

In other KLA-Tencor news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $259,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $33,252.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,969 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 152.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 136.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 560.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA-Tencor (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.