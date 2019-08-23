Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Kohl's shared have declined in the past six months, we expect that sturdy e-commerce business and prudent growth efforts will aid revival. Markedly, digital sales witnessed mid-teens increase during the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Further, the company is on track with refining inventory levels and product launches. Also, the Amazon Returns program is yielding favorably and is expected to boost traffic. Meanwhile, weakness in comps has been a drag, as also witnessed in the second quarter – wherein the top and the bottom lines declined year over year. Performance was affected by unfavorable weather conditions. Further, higher costs dented the gross margin. Persistence of such high costs along with rising SG&A expenses and tariffs pose threats to the company.”

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Kohl’s to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Kohl’s stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kohl’s by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,977,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,520,000 after purchasing an additional 949,985 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kohl’s by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,495,000 after purchasing an additional 808,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,300,000.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

