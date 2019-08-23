Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.20

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00.

About Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

