Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price dropped 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $5.88, approximately 2,908,453 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,262,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.69 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $395.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 114,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

